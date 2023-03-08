Trust in all three institutions has increased since previous polls in ​​2019 and 2020. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Prague, March 7 (CTK) – The Czech National Bank, the Constitutional Court, and the ombudsman are each trusted by a majority of Czechs, according to a poll by the CVVM agency. The National Bank is trusted by almost two-thirds of people, while the Constitutional Court and the ombudsman are trusted by over 60% each.

Trust in all three institutions has increased since previous polls in ​​2019 and 2020.

Out of the three institutions, the highest trust was found in the National Bank, which is trusted by 65% and mistrusted by 29%, with the rest saying they didn’t know.

62% of respondents expressed trust in the Constitutional Court; about 20% said they mistrusted it and the rest were undecided.

Similarly, the ombudsman, also known as the public protector of citizens’ rights, is trusted by 62% and mistrusted by one-quarter of Czechs.

“Compared with the last previous surveys, people’s trust in all the three institutions has risen, by 9 percentage points in the case of the ombudsman, and by 5 and 4 percentage points in the case of the Court and the National Bank. The ombudsman also saw a slight decrease in the proportion of those who distrust him, by 4 percentage points,” the pollsters wrote.

They also found out that people’s trust in institutions rises with their positive assessment of the economic situation and their satisfaction with life and the political situation.

Trust in the Court and National Bank are stronger mainly among educated people and those declaring a higher standard of living. On the contrary, it is less among elderly respondents. Women tend to trust the ombudsman more than men.

The poll was conducted by the CVVM agency from November 2022 to January 2023.