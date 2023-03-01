The planned Mehrin Moravian Jewish Museum will open opposite the Grand Hotel near the railway station. Photo credit: Mehrin.

Brno, Mar 1 (CTK) – The temporary Small Mehrin Museum opened on Videnska in Brno yesterday, organiser Martin Reiner told journalists, with the exhibition “Bearers of Memory” by documentary author Martin Smok to last until the summer.

In the future, the planned Mehrin Moravian Jewish Museum will open opposite the Grand Hotel near the railway station.

The Bearers of Memory exhibition presents the modern history of Jews in Moravia. By means of excerpts from contemporary film testimonies, the past is presented as a sum of individually lived human lives. The exhibition, its artefacts and testimonies will be shown to the public for the first time.

“The exhibition will last until the summer and we will be preparing an interesting program every month,” said Reiner.

The March program will start on 2 March at 6pm with a meeting with US writer Kathi Diamant, who authored the book Kafka’s Last Love.

The exhibition will include a room devoted to the design of the museum by Kengo Kuma. It will introduce several panels of a competition model and an interview with the designer himself on what inspired him when designing the Moravian Jewish Museum.

The Japanese Kengo Kuma studio won the design contest for the museum planned in front of the Grand Hotel.

Kumo’s design resembles a coil or a reeled ribbon with an atrium and tree in the middle. It includes a library, museum and restaurant with a panoramic view of the town.

The Mehrin Moravian Jewish Museum project has been under development since spring 2019. The idea was coined by Reiner.