Both institutions plan to open after the weekend, once the necessary formalities have been completed. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Feb 25 (BD) – Kino Scala and the Bolek Polívka Theatre suspended operations last week based on the recommendation of a structural engineer following a structural diagnostic survey of the building connected with the upcoming reconstruction of the Bolek Polívka Theatre. The building has now been deemed safe and both the theatre and cinema will re-open after the weekend.

“The measures taken in the Bolek Polívka Theatre led to the fact that both the theatre and the Scala University Cinema were again found by experts to be operational,” said the Brno Municipality. The main condition for reopening and safe operation of the sites is continuous monitoring.

“It is necessary to assure the public that the building is not dangerous – there is no risk of its collapse or its condition affecting the surrounding houses, because they are structurally completely independent of it. However, in order to monitor whether the cracks discovered during the construction-diagnostic survey commissioned before the planned reconstruction do not develop further, structural engineers installed measuring instruments at the selected locations, which are able to capture changes in the order of thousandths of a millimetre and immediately send a message to several responsible persons,” explained Filip Poňuchálek, spokesman for the Brno City Municipality.

The building, which houses the hall of the Scala University Cinema and above it the hall of the Bolek Polívka Theatre, was built almost 100 years ago.