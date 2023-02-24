The adaptation to the Czech education system is a long-term task. Photo: Freepik.

Czech Rep., Brno, Feb 24 (CTK) – The adaptation of Ukrainian children at Czech schools was spontaneous first with various efficiency level, as in the initial phase, the schools focused on their social integration, while the adaptation to the Czech education system is a long-term task, shows a study of the SYRI National Institute released on its web.

The survey, conducted from last autumn in the form of deep case studies on a sample of schools with a high number of Ukrainian refugees, concludes that Ukrainian children in general feel well at Czech schools. They and their parents perceive Czech teachers friendly and supportive and consider their Czech schoolmates quite cheerful. “The pupils (from Ukraine) surprisingly state that the Czech school is easier for them than their Ukrainian one. We explain this by the Czech teachers making considerably lower educational demands on Ukrainian pupils in the first phase exactly in order to support their social integration,” SYRI scientific director Klara Sedova said.

Czech schools have taken different approaches to the adaptation of Ukrainian children, as the central methodology was too general and rather chaotic, Sedova noted. Some schools had their adaptation groups at the very beginning, they modified the curricula, created individualised schedules and provided psychological support to Ukrainian children, while other schools did not have similar adaptation mechanisms. More then 50,000 children of Ukrainian refugees attended Czech kindergartens, primary and secondary schools as of September 30, 2022.