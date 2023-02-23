Pavel said the burden facing the pension system has increased along with the rise in people’s life expectancy and population aging. Photo Credit: Jan Kriz

Czech Rep., Feb 23 (CTK) – A decision on the rise in retirement age, currently under consideration, should be more flexible, show regard for people of various professions and take their health abilities into consideration, Czech President-elect Petr Pavel said on a tour of the Usti Region today.

When asked about the transformation of the coal regions such as Usti, Pavel said that after the coal-mining ends, not only new workplaces but also accommodation should be provided to the affected workers.

To explain why a rise in retirement age is being considered, Pavel said the burden facing the pension system has increased along with the rise in people’s life expectancy and population aging, but still, the system must function somehow

Nothing has been decided yet, he said.

Pavel said that conditions must be created for those who want to work until they are 70 but at the same time, those with demanding jobs should have a chance to retire earlier.

Pension reform has been debated since the 1990s with no result and it is now discussed by the current five-party government of PM Petr Fiala (Civic Democrats, ODS), which wants to announce the parameters of the planned reform in April.

The pension reform is of major importance if the state wants to ensure that people under 40, too, have a chance for a dignified pension, Fiala previously said.

The rise in the age at retirement will affect first the people who will retire in around 2040.

Until 2030, the retirement age will continue gradually rising to the previously set limit of 65 for everybody.

Fiala promised to enable earlier retirement for workers in demanding professions.

Commenting on the transformation of regions, Pavel said that securing jobs, accommodation, and services go hand in hand and that it should also be seen whether people in the localities affected by coal mining are satisfied with their environment.

This has been Pavel’s second domestic trip after the January presidential election, following his visit to the Karlovy Vary Region, West Bohemia last week.

buj/dr/rtj