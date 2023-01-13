These will help children from Klokanek, Chovánek and the Dagmar Children’s Home. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Jan 13 (BD) – The beginning of the year is traditionally linked to the collection for organisations caring for children in Brno. This year is the sixth time such a collection has been held, and this time it is focused on school supplies. These will help children from Klokanek, Chovánek and the Dagmar Children’s Home.

Since 2 January, Brno City Municipality has been collecting any school supplies that are needed for schools to run normally, including pens, compasses, pencil sharpeners, scissors, rulers, glue sticks, and markers, as well as school backpacks, water bottles, and folders for textbooks. The donations will then go to contributory and non-profit organisations that help children in the city: the Dagmar Children’s Home, the Klokánek Fund for Children at Risk, and the Chovánek Family Children’s Centre.

The collection of school supplies takes place until the end of January. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality

This is the sixth time that the city of Brno has held a collection in January to help children’s groups. In the past, toys, books, and pyjamas have been collected, but this year, school supplies were chosen. Brno residents can bring them until the end of January to the Health Department of the Brno City Hall (Dominikánské nám. 3) or to the gatehouse of Chovánek (Vejrostova 8, Bystrc) or Klokanek (Michalova 4, Líšeň). Only new items will be accepted.