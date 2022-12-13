As of 12 December, the total had reached CZK 1,374,000. Photo credit:Daruj Kelímek, via Facebook.

Brno, 13 Dec (BD) – The Daruj Kelimek (“Give a Cup”) charity fundraising drive in operation at Brno’s Christmas markets is receiving an enthusiastic response from the public. The initiative raised its first CZK 1 million in the first weekend alone. As of 12 December, the total had reached CZK 1,374,000.

Christmas shoppers at Brno’s advent markets can donate to the scheme by returning their refundable cups to one of a number of special Daruj Kelímek stalls located around the market, thereby donating their cup deposit to charity. At the stalls, donors can choose which charities they would like their money to go to, from 18 different charity projects in six categories: children and family, humanitarian aid, people with disabilities, seniors, sustainability, : children and family, humanitarian aid, people with disabilities, seniors, sustainability, and animals

Anyone who wishes can also make a contribution online to a transparent account (see darujkelimek.cz). The project will continue until 6 January 2023.

“We are touched. We came up with a giant project that we managed to implement in a short time, and everything is really working as it should,” says Ondřej Šibřina from the Daruj Kelímek association. “In addition, we have very positive feedback from all sides. People are incredibly generous this Advent season and really don’t think only of themselves. Just under 28,000 cups were donated at the stands alone. We are very happy about it.”

