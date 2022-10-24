“The tourists were confused, agitated, feeling ill, and were losing their sense of reality,” said the mountain service. Photo credit: Freepik. (The image is for illustrational purpose only)

Bratislava, Oct 24 (CTK) – The Slovak mountain service helped four tourists from Poland who ate hallucinogenic mushrooms in the Velka Fatra Mountains on Saturday evening, the mountain service announced on its website yesterday.

The tourists were confused, agitated, feeling ill, and were losing their sense of reality, the mountain service said.

“In the Kralova studna hotel, there were tourists from Poland who ate hallucinogenic mushrooms on the road to the hotel. They were offered them along with cakes by another group of tourists they met during their journey from Blatnica to Kralova studna,” the rescuers said .

Upon arrival at the hotel, the rescuers provided the tourists with first aid, gave them drugs and drove them to the hospital in Banska Bystrica, Central Slovakia.