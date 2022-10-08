The meeting was proposed to the president a month ago by CMKOS umbrella trade union leader and presidential candidate Josef Stredula. Photo credit: hrad.cz.

Prague, Oct 8 (CTK) – Czech President Milos Zeman will hold a round-table debate on energy issues at the presidential summer residence at Lany near Prague next Thursday, Presidential Office head Vratislav Mynar has told CTK.

The meeting on energy was proposed to the president a month ago by CMKOS umbrella trade union leader and presidential candidate Josef Stredula.

Stredula said after a meeting with Zeman in early September that representatives of the government, parliament, trade unions and employers could meet at a round-table to discuss the impacts of rising energy prices on the Czech Republic.

Trade union leaders will stage a demonstration in Prague on Saturday in reaction to the skyrocketing energy prices.

On Wednesday, CMKOS called on the government to immediately introduce price controls on basic necessities, such as food, heating, warm water, rent and fuels. The union also demanded no further decline in real wages in 2023 and for the decrease in real wages and salaries in 2022 to be reversed as quickly as possible.

On Wednesday, the government set the maximum electricity and gas prices by decree, which will be valid the whole next year and reflected in the deposits people pay for energy in November.

The price cap will apply to households, firms connected to low voltage, and public services regardless of their energy consumption. Small and medium-sized businesses connected to high and very high voltage will have the price capped at 80% of their highest consumption in the past five years.