On Wednesday, Brno’s Kino Art will once again begin its annual showcase of the best contemporary short films. Photo credit: BRNO16 International Film Festival.

Brno, Oct. 7 (BD) – The 63rd BRNO16 International Film Festival will start on Wednesday, 12 October, with four blocks of short films and an opening ceremony. There will follow five days of the best in contemporary short films, with screenings in Kino Art and Kino CIT on Radnická, featuring the usual prestigious festival competition and a rich off-competition programme.

The festival has continued without interruption since 1960, and is among the oldest film festivals in the world. This year’s edition will feature over 10 hours of the best recent short films in its competition section.

“The selection – which will be judged by an international jury, student jury and audience jury – includes films from all over the world,” said Jana Janulíková, the director of TIC BRNO. “Czech and Slovak films will also be represented in the Czechoslovak 16 competition. The results of the competition will be announced at the Closing Ceremony, on Saturday 15 October in the Large Hall at Kino Art.”

This year’s festival will follow the same format as last year; rather than ending with the award ceremony, it will continue with a Sunday programme showcasing all the winning films, as well as other highlights from the competition.

The off-competition programme includes short films in many forms, Oscar-nominated shorts, an experimental block, discussion panels, and a programme for children. There will also be a video game section and exhibitions. The traditional festival warm-up event will establish the festival mood on the night before the screenings start.

This year’s novelty is a special day dedicated to a film industry programme: “An industry programme for Brno’s film professionals will take place alongside the BRNO16 festival for the second time,” said Ivana Košulovičová, director of the Brno Film Office. “This year we’ll focus on project funding and the effect of regional funding of film creation in the form of workshops. We are cooperating on this programme with the Audiovisual Producers’ Association (APA) and South Moravian Film Fund (JFF).”

Accreditation can be purchased online at www.brno16.cz or at the box office in Kino Art. Tickets to individual blocks will be available before screenings at the venues.

For more information, see the festival website and Facebook event.

BRNO16 is organised by TIC BRNO, specifically by Kino Art and the TIC Gallery. The festival is organised under the patronage of the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková, with the financial support of the city of Brno, the Czech Film Fund, the Czech Ministry of Culture, and the South Moravian Region.

Brno Daily is a media partner of BRNO16.