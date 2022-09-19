Brno has prepared a memorial for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo Credit: MMB

Brno, Sept. 19 (BD) – Today, Londoners are awaiting the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled their country for 70 years. Brno has also prepared a memorial at the corner of the New Town Hall and St. Michael’s Church in Dominikánské náměstí.

Brno residents can thus pay tribute to the Queen, who visited the city in 1996 alongside then-Czech President Václav Havel, and light a candle for her at a memorial site set up at the corner of the New Town Hall and St. Michael’s Church on Dominikánské náměstí. The dedicated space will remain there at least until Tuesday evening. The British flag is also flying at New Town Hall in honour of the late Queen.

Elizabeth II and Václav Havel signed the memorial book of Brno

Elizabeth II visited Brno in March 1996 as part of her official visit to the Czech Republic and spent several hours there with President Václav Havel. In addition to the New Town Hall, where she met with the Mayor, Dagmar Lastovecka, her trip included a stop at the Constitutional Court and Besední dům. You can see footage from this trip below:

Trending Czech Republic Ranks 23rd in Europe for English Language Proficiency

Elizabeth II in Brno 👑🇨🇿

The British monarch celebrates 70 years on the throne today in London. For us, it was an opportunity to dig into the archives and recall her visit to Brno in 1996 👇. #platinumjubilee @RoyalFamily @RoyalFamily_LS pic.twitter.com/DNtAEBsNAJ — BrnoNewsCTV (@BrnoNewsCTV) June 2, 2022