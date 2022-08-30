The Czech Republic renews its support for Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Photo Credit: Marie Schmerkova, Brno City Municipality

Prague, Aug 30 (CTK) – In a meeting before the informal summit of EU Foreign Ministers in Prague today, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky assured his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba of the continuing Czech support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion, wrote Lipavsky (Pirates) on Twitter.

“I assured him (Kuleba) that we should continue to support the brave Ukrainian citizens fighting the aggressor for their freedom and our security,” Lipavsky wrote.

He later tweeted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had decorated him with the Order of Merit. “This means acknowledgment of the entire Czech diplomacy that stands side by side with Ukraine and supports this European country in its defence against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s barbarian war. They are defending us too,” Lipavsky wrote.

Tweeting in response, Kuleba wrote that he appreciated the aid of the Czech Republic and noted that on the recent 54th anniversary of the Soviet-led occupation of Czechoslovakia in August 1968, Czechs were sending symbolic sums of CZK 1,968 to the account of the Ukrainian Embassy in Prague.

A two-day informal summit of the EU foreign ministers starts in the Prague Congress Centre today. The ministers will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine and EU-Africa relations.

An informal lunch with the foreign ministers of Ukraine (Kuleba), Moldova (Nicolae Popescu) and Georgia (Ilia Darchiashvili) will take place on the sidelines of the Prague summit on Wednesday.

Senior EU diplomatic sources have indicated that the EU foreign ministers may agree on the suspension of the agreement facilitating the issuing of visas to Russian tourists.