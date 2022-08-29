The new branch of iWant opened in Namesti Svobody on Friday. Photo Credit: iWant Press

Brno, Aug 29 (BD) – The new Apple iWant store opened on Friday on Brno’s Náměstí Svobody, the chain’s 11th in the Czech Republic but the first in South Moravia. The chain offers the complete Apple product portfolio, as well as accessories and additional services including advice, authorised service, after-sales care and educational seminars.

Petr Syrůček, founder and owner of the iWant network, said that launching in Brno was an important step for the chain: “We sell technology, and Brno is literally the technological centre of our country. A number of foreign companies are based in Brno, investments in research and development are the highest in the country on a per capita basis. A huge number of workers and students who live by modern technologies are concentrated here.” He added that the chain has been looking for the right Brno location for a while: “For a long time, we have been looking for spaces that will match the importance of the city and its technology community. We finally found such a space, which could not be more centrally located, and now Brno has a new Apple store.”

Trending One Quarter of Czech Women Considering Leaving The Labour Market

iWant Apple Premium Reseller was founded in 2012 and is part of the Smarty BRANDS group, which also includes the electronics e-shop Smarty.cz and the JRC network of game stores.