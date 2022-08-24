Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský. Photo Credit: FB Jan Lipavský

Prague, Aug 24 (CTK) – Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Jaroslav Kurfurst has today dismissed Russia’s terrorism allegations towards the Czech Republic, expressed at the United Nations, while Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky (Pirates) has summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky for an explanation. Lipavsky announced the measure on Twitter today.

I decided to summon the Russian Ambassador to the @CzechMFA. Deputy Minister @JKurfuerst strongly condemned the outrageous and false Russian accusations against Czechia at the UN Security Council. If Russia wants to talk about terrorism, they should sweep their own doorstep. — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) August 24, 2022

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, accused Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova (ODS) of support for terrorism. Nebenzya was reacting to Cernochova’s comments on the assassination on Saturday of Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian ultra-nationalist ideologue Aleksander Dugin.

Kurfurst has strongly rejected Russia’s “monstrous and false accusations regarding the Czech Republic” in the UN Security Council.

“If Russia wants to talk about terrorism, they should sweep their own doorstep,” wrote Lipavsky.

In reaction to Dugina’s assassination, Cernochova tweeted on Saturday: “I feel sorry neither for the daughter nor for the mourning father.” She said she felt sorry instead for the thousands of people murdered as a result of their propaganda and “repulsive ideology.”

“Even if we set aside the morals that gave way to Russophobia among our Western colleagues long ago, the statements by Cernochova are in fact an open support and celebration of the terrorist attack on our citizen,” said Nebenzya.

On Tuesday, Cernochova denied the ambassador’s accusations and told CTK that there was a big difference between celebrating a terror attack and saying she did not feel sorry for the death of a fascist propagandist who was publicly calling for immediate extermination of the Ukrainians.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday that if any representative of the Russian Federation, which has been committing war crimes in Ukraine, accuses Jana Cernochova of support for terrorism, it is nothing but a manifestation of great cynicism.