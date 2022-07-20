













The South Moravian Ambulance Service has 23 call points and is building six new bases this year. Work on the new bases for paramedics began this week in Kyjov and Veselí nad Moravou. Photo credit: JMK

Czech Republic, July 20 (BD) – On Monday a groundbreaking ceremony took place for the construction projects, attended by South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich and Health Councillor J. Kasala. Both buildings will provide modern facilities for crews and will be highly energy efficient. The planned split-floor building is designed to accommodate a larger number of response teams. In addition, both facilities will allow indoor parking for four ambulances and will include locker rooms, a disinfection booth, storage for medical supplies, linens, waste, and parking spaces near the main building.

“The existing base in Veselí is the last one where we still park ambulances outdoors, which is obviously not optimal. That is why we are happy that all our vehicles are finally indoors,” explained Hana Albrechtová, director of the South Moravian Emergency Service.

“Now we will reach the level of a modern ambulance service in all ways. The call station will be in a more strategic and transport-friendly location, which means paramedics will be able to reach patients more quickly. At a time when every minute counts, this is crucial,” added Regional Councillor for Health, Jiří Kasala.

The Veselí nad Moravou base, costing CZK 85 million, will be built next to the polyclinic and is expected to be completed in September next year. The Kyjov base, located on the grounds of the local hospital, will cost CZK 97.5 million and should be completed in July 2023. This will allow ambulances to depart quickly via the shortest possible route. “In total, the investment is worth CZK 182.5 million. In the long term, we are trying to ensure that our emergency responders in all parts of the region have quality facilities and proper conditions for their work,” said Grolich.

“Overall, it must be said that two extremely challenging years, in which we faced an increase in the number of patients, whether related to covid or other factors, highlight the insufficient capacity of our stations. We need to increase the number of response teams, and this goes hand in hand with, among other things, the already inadequate space for our staff and also for parking. So we are trying to respond to these needs in a flexible way. All this is of course related to the fact that we care very much that our employees can work under the best possible conditions,” said Albrechtová.