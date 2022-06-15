













Brno’s Kino Art will again be screening movies under the stars at its summer cinema in Nová Zbrojovka, starting this Friday, 17 June. Audiences can expect film premieres, as well as classic summer hits and Czech and art films. Photo credit: Kino Art

Brno, June 15 (BD) – The Nová Zbrojovka Summer Cinema is the only summer cinema in Brno with digital DCI technology, which allows the screening of film premieres in addition to older films. “There are more summer cinemas in Brno, but none like Nová Zbrojovka,” said Milan Šimánek, director of Kino Art. “Because this alone will give you the real experience of enjoying Thor or Top Gun in the open air, on a lounger, with a well-chilled beer or whatever you enjoy. Just a summer cinema as one imagines it.”

The first week of the program will offer the newly-released Jurassic World: Dominion (17 June), the American blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (18 and 21 June), the animated movie Lightyear in the original audio with Czech subtitles (19 June), the classic French romantic comedy Amélie (20 June) and the romantic drama The Worst Person in the World (22 June). The program will also include Czech and foreign hits of this year, such as Dune or Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as premieres such as Thor: Love and Thunder. The program will also include classics like the legendary Apocalypse Now by Francis Ford Coppola.

In addition to the summer cinema, the Nová Zbrojovka complex has a sports ground and offers other rich entertainment, so you can spend the whole day there. “We wish Nová Zbrojovka will live from morning until evening,” said Tereza Vaňurová, Marketing & Business Executive Manager of the site for CPI Property Group. “It should be a space that helps to develop cultural and social life in Brno. That is why we organised, for example, the Olympic Festival or the Beata Rajská fashion show in the area during the winter. Last year, one of the most important hubs in Brno, Industra, moved there and provided a new address for an art gallery, theatre and café. And this year, for the second time, we are also happy to host Kino Art’s summer cinema, which perfectly complements this scene.”

The cinema will screen films almost every day, starting in June and July at 9.30pm and in August and September at 9pm. The program will be published regularly on the website www.letnikinoart.cz and on the cinema’s social media. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website or on the spot for CZK 140. The Nová Zbrojovka Summer Cinema is located on the football field in the Nová Zbrojovka complex, opposite the ZET.office building.