













The Amper trade fair begins today in three pavilions of the Brno Exhibition Centre, taking place for the first time in three years after two cancelled events due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo Credit: Terinvest

Brno, May 17 (BD) – The fair will be a showcase for numerous companies exhibiting the latest technological innovations in all fields of research, including electrical engineering, energy, automation, communications, lighting and security. A total of 570 companies from 27 countries will participate in the trade show, organised by Terinvest. The exhibition, which will last until Friday, will occupy space in Halls P, F, V and outdoor areas.

The largest number of exhibitors are coming from India, with 48 companies, followed by Slovakia with 38 companies and Germany with 25. Organisers estimate that about 40,000 professionals will visit the fair over four days. Among the various exhibits will be major Czech multinationals and medium-sized companies, as well as several start-ups.

The accompanying professional program includes conferences, seminars and lectures on automation and digitization, energy, the Internet of Things, 5G networks, electromobility and smart cities. The fair also includes a competition for the most profitable Golden Amper exhibit, in which 20 companies have entered this year. The fair will be open from 9am to 5pm until Thursday, while on Friday it will close an hour earlier at 4pm.