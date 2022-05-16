













The City of Brno’s Housing Department is offering five vacant start-up flats, ranging from a studio apartment optimal for two people, to two-room flats with enough space for a young family. Photo credit: Z.Kolařík.

Brno, 16 May (BD) – The newly-available flats include two 2+kk apartments on Vojtova, a studio flat on Dukelská třída, and a 1+1 on Stamicova in the sought-after district of Kohoutovice. Applications for the flats are open until 13 June.

Applicants for the start-up housing must be couples (unmarried, married, or registered) both under 35 years of age, and their combined net monthly income must not exceed CZK 64,326. Applications must be delivered to the municipal registry office, and can be submitted for multiple apartments at the same time. New tenants are selected by lot from applicants who meet all the conditions.

More information is available here.