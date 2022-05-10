













A new research project, “For healthier and better water in Brno”, aimed to improve the quality of drinking water in the city. The initiative, which was chosen by the public in the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dáme na vás (“We give to you”) in 2018, found that drinking water is of good quality in Brno. Photo Credit: Marie Schmerkova / Brno City Municipality

Brno, 10 May (BD) – At the end of the study, researchers on the project confirmed that the quality of drinking water in Brno is excellent, which means that all citizens can count on reliable drinking water in their homes.

“Access to quality and clean water is a basic prerequisite for life, so I consider detailed monitoring of Brno’s water quality within the participatory budget to be an important part of the protection of this valuable resource”, said Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti).

The study was carried out by experts from the Advanced Materials, Structures and Technologies (AdMaS) research institute, part of the Faculty of Civil Engineering at the Brno University of Technology, and the city company Brno Waterworks and Sewerage. The team evaluated the state of drinking and waste water in Brno with measurements throughout the year, setting stricter criteria for long-term monitoring of micropollutants and microplastics in the water. The study focused mainly on the levels ​​of drugs, narcotics and psychotropic substances, pesticides, and options for their disposal.

The research confirmed the very high quality of drinking water from both the city’s main water sources: the Vír reservoir and from Březová nad Svitavou. In addition, the possibility was discussed of intensifying wastewater treatment with further stages of treatment technologies that are capable of reducing even highly persistent substances. Operators of Brno’s sewage treatment plants will be able to use the study in the future development of their facilities, for help choosing suitable technologies for higher levels of water treatment.

The research showed good water quality due to the low presence of toxic substances such drugs, narcotics and psychotropic substances, pesticides, and options for their disposal. Photo Credit: Marie Schmerkova / Brno City Municipality

“The aim of my project was to prepare a study on how to improve the general quality of water flowing out of wastewater treatment plants and the quality of tap water,” said Zdeněk Herblich, the designer and proposer of the project.

The study can be also used by the WWTP operator in the future development of the facility. It can help in the selection of appropriate technologies for higher levels of water treatment.

The budget allocated to the project by Dáme na vás was CZK 2.95 million, full results can be find on the website.