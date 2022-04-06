













The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expelled further Russian intelligence workers. Photo: Seat of the Czech MFA, Černínský palác, © MFA CZ.

Czech Republic, April 6 (BD) – “Since last April, we have prevented 100 Russian ‘diplomats’ working against the Czech Republic, the EU and NATO,” said the Ministry on social media this morning.

The Czech ministry stated that they have forced 100 Russian “diplomats” to leave, most likely referring to the common disguising of spies as diplomatic employees.