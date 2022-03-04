In Brief: South Moravian Refugee Assistance Center At Full Capacity
The South Moravian Assistance Center for Ukraine is at full capacity – check-in registration numbers are now being issued only to those refugees from Ukraine who do not have facilities and accommodation in the South Moravian Region. Photo credit: JMK
