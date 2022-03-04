  • 2
The South Moravian Assistance Center for Ukraine is at full capacity – check-in registration numbers are now being issued only to those refugees from Ukraine who do not have facilities and accommodation in the South Moravian Region. Photo credit: JMK

Brno, 4 March (BD) – The South Moravian Refugee Assistance Center at the Brno Exhibition Center was already experiencing a huge influx of refugees from the war-torn country. The waiting time after registration and obtaining a serial number to check in the necessary documents was between 1 and 1.5 days.

