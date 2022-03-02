













The National Theatre of Brno (NdB) has a full schedule of opera, ballet and theatrical performances. In order to express its support for Ukraine, NdB will play the Ukrainian anthem prior to all of their performances. Photo credit: Coline B. / Brno Daily

Brno, March 2, 2022 (BD) – Alongside the thousands of people protesting in the streets of Brno and cities around the world, and the many steps being taken by governments and multinational organizations, the National Theatre of Brno (NdB) will amplify the chorus of opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by raising Ukrainian flags on its theatres and playing the Ukrainian anthem before each performance.

To clarify its position, NdB posted this straight-forward message on its website: “The National Theater of Brno does not agree with the military invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian people demand full support in the fight for the freedom of their homeland and a peaceful end to the conflict.”

It may be just another group expressing hope. But, sometimes, the power of the arts can make a difference.

Earlier this week, NdB Opera presented the finale of the Queen of Spades. The main role of Herman, however, could not be performed by Eduard Martynyuk as planned; he was in Ukraine, supporting his homeland in its fight for freedom: “Today I was to sing in the Queen of Spades in a beautiful theater in Brno, Czech Republic,” he wrote on his Facebook profile. “I really miss this team. And I believe we will definitely meet again!”

NdB has been hit hard by the situation and is trying to help the Martynyuk family.

As an expression of respect, the orchestra of the Janáček Opera NdB played the Ukrainian national anthem prior to their performance and started a tradition that will continue before all NdB performances as a symbolic support for Ukraine.

Opera

Many big-name operas are in the pipeline for the month of March, including The Miracles of Mary (Hry o Marii), Carmen, The Cunning Little Vixen (Prihody lisky Bystrousky), Madam Butterfly, Puss in Boots, Eugen Onegin, Aida and Nabucco.

“The Cunning Little Vixen” by Leoš Janáček will be directed for the first time by one of the top Czech directors, Jiří Heřman. The next performance will take place on Tuesday 8 March at Janáček Theatre. Photo credit: Olbrzymek

Ballet

After generating a buzz during the autumn, Beethoven, the locally-produced homage to the famous composer, will have encore presentations on 11, 12, 17, and 20 March.

Click here to see the English-version website for the complete schedule, ticket information and more details.

Coronavirus safeguards

Given the gradual loosening of pandemic restrictions, it will not be necessary to provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or confirmation of the disease at the time of entering any large events, including theatre performances. However, everyone must still wear a respirator (min. class FFP2, like KN95 or N95) at all times within the theatre building.

Janáček Brno 2022 Tickets on Sale

An event that puts Brno on the international cultural map will be held later this year: the Janáček Brno 2022 festival. If you live in Brno and you have not been introduced to the local composer, this is your chance.

See https://janacek-brno.cz/en/ for more information.