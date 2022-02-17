













According to Eurostat, the municipal waste generated in the Czech Republic in 2020 was 507 kg per person, close to the European average of 505 kg per person. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, Feb 17 (BD) – The amount of municipal waste across different European countries varies considerably, ranging from 282 kg up to 845 kg per person. Although the amount varies from year to year, only seven Member States generated less municipal waste per person in 2020 than in 1995: Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands. The municipal waste generated in the Czech Republic in 2020 was 507 kg per person, close to the European average of 505 kg per person, and an increase of 70% since 1995.

Image credit: ec.europa.eu/eurostat

Although the European Union is generating more waste, the total amount going to landfill has diminished as recycling systems improve. In the Czech Republic, the Waste Act, which emphasises waste prevention, defines the hierarchy of waste handling, and promotes the fundamental principles of environmental and health protection in waste handling, has also had an effect. In 2011, the Czech Republic processed 3.3 million tonnes of waste, but in 2020 that number had increased to almost 5.3 million tonnes.