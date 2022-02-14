













From February 12th-27th, the Brno-Kohoutovice City District, in collaboration with the blog Nápady pro Aničku, has organised a trail for couples, named “A date by the reservoir”. This event is in Czech, you might want to bring your phone with Google Translate. Photo credit: ÚMČ Brno-Kohoutovice

Brno, Feb 14 (BD) – On the occasion of International Marriage Week, the Brno-Kohoutovice City District has teamed up with the blog Nápady pro Aničku (“Ideas for Anička”) to create a romantic trail, named “A date by the reservoir”. In operation from February 12th-27th, the trail hopes to help visiting couples, offering both humorous and realistic suggestions to improve and strengthen their relationships.

“Marriage is an important part of our lives and we need to nurture this relationship,” said Jakub Hruška, Mayor of Brno-Kohoutovice. “For this reason, we are very happy to support this idea by Petra from the creative blog Nápady pro Aničku. Couples can visit up to eight stations along the trail, where they can stop and talk, and based on our suggestions, reminisce about important milestones in their relationship.”

View of the trail around Kohoutovice reservoir. Credit : ÚMČ Brno-Kohoutovice

The trail starts at the outdoor gym next to the Kohoutovice reservoir and continues through seven more stops, the last of which is behind the Legato Centre on Stamicova. After completing the trail, a small reward awaits the couples at Nebuď Labuť Café (U Pošty) or Hejwi ​​Café.