













Representatives of the Brno city assembly met for the first time this year yesterday, January 25th. There were 110 points on the agenda, including the submission and approval conditions for civic proposals, assistance for cultural organizations affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, subsidies for sports, and the necessary measures to start the reconstruction of the Brno railway station underpass. Photo credit: Z. Kolařík.

Brno, Jan 26 (BD) – One proposal aims to expand citizen involvement in the development of Brno, via so-called ‘civic proposals’. These will allow any Brno resident to submit ideas for improving life in the city – after an assessment, citizens will be able to vote for the project through Brno iD.

Millions of crowns will go to the field of culture and sports. Representatives confirmed subsidies for cultural organizations and for the South Moravian Film Endowment Fund . A total of CZK 700,000 will be used to help the Buran Theater and Kino Scala deal with the consequences of Covid-19. With the recent surge in electricity prices, the city has decided to help Brno sports clubs and associations in the form of individual subsidies .

The City of Brno is actively trying to acquire the former railway polyclinic in Trnita district, in order to start working on the construction of anti-flood measures on the Svratka River. This step is essential for the further development of the southern city centre and of the new railway station. At the meeting, the assembly approved the planned acquisition of the land in question.

At the end of 2021, the permits for the stalls in the Brno railway station underpass expired. During January, the Brno Roadworks company started clearing the structures located at the site of the planned work, between the shopping centre entrance and the passage to the railway platforms. The city has begun preparations for the reconstruction.