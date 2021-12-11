













Brno, Dec 11 (BD) – Yesterday, South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich visited Břeclav, Hrušky, Moravská Nová Ves, Mikulčice, Lužice and Hodonín, the villages affected by the storm and ensuing tornado in June this year, to present 83 medals of the South Moravian Region for help with the rescue work and clean-up effort after this natural disaster.

Grolich offered symbolic thanks, not only to the representatives of local governments and employees and authorities of the municipalities, but also to volunteers and local firefighters. “Today’s thanks is symbolic. Everyone who helped in those difficult times deserves thanks. The mayors and other representatives of the municipalities also deserve the award, because they suddenly faced challenges that no-one had ever faced before. It was hard work and it still continues. So thank you to them,” he said.

In recent days, the governor has presented awards to rescuers, volunteer and professional firefighters, and representatives of non-governmental non-profit organizations. Next week on Friday, the governor will head to the Regional Military Headquarters to thank members of the army, and will then visit the Regional Czech Police Headquarters.