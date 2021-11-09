













On Saturday, November 20th, a Christmas tree will be brought to Náměstí Svobody for the 32nd time. Once again the tree will be transported by a horse and carriage, ready to be illuminated on November 26th. Credit: Michal Růžička / TIC BRNO.

Brno, Nov 9 (BD) – On November 20th, Brno’s iconic Christmas tree will arrive in Náměstí Svobody, transported from Bílovice nad Svitavou.

The tree will be transported by a horse-drawn carriage according to an ancient tradition linked to a very touching and well-known story.

Credit: Michal Růžička/ TIC BRNO.

It is said that the well-known Czech writer Rudolf Těsnohlídek was in Bílovice nad Svitavou, and found an abandoned girl in the woods while walking with his friends. The girl found an adoptive family, and Těsnohlídek established a tradition that spread throughout the country, of a Christmas tree associated with a collection for homeless children.

Náměstí Svobody was the first square in the Czech Republic to illuminate a Christmas tree, on December 13rd, 1924, and from that moment the tradition spread throughout the country.

The tree’s journey will start at 11am on November 20th from Bílovice nad Svitavou, with an opening ceremony. At 12pm, the tree will set off on a horse-drawn sleigh ride, traditionally organized by the Czech Red Cross (CRC).

“We will have two stops along the way, in Líšeň and Židenice, where a short cultural program and a welcome tree will be prepared,” said Ivana Holásková, director of the Brno CRC.

The tree will arrive in Náměstí Svobody by 5pm, but will be lit one week later, on November 26th.

Credit: TIC BRNO.