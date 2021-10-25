













This week, several tram lines and night buses will run on alternative routes due to track repairs at Hlavní nádraží. On Wednesday and Friday, a holiday schedule will apply on all Brno public transport lines. Credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Oct 25 (BD) – Due to the change of tracks and the repair of the road surface, the operation of trams and buses via the 1st and 2nd tracks at Hlavní nádraží will be limited from Saturday October 23rd, to Sunday October 31st, 2021.

The restrictions will affect the operation of tram lines 1, 2, 4, 7, 9 and night buses N89, N90, N91, N92, N93, N94, N95, N97, N98.

On Wednesday, October 27th and Friday October 29th (autumn school holidays), the holiday timetable will apply on lines 1–84. School lines š85, š86 and š88 will be out of service.