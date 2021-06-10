













A special rehabilitation program has been prepared by the Department of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation of St. Anne’s Hospital in Brno, aiming to improve the health condition of those who have undergone Covid-19. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, June 10 (BD) – The Department of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation at Masaryk University has developed a rehabilitation program intended for patients suffering from various health problems after experiencing Covid-19.

“Mainly breathing difficulties, but also unspecified problems such as fatigue during normal daily activities, general pain in muscles and joints and so on,” said Dr. Michaela Sosíková, head of the Department of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The program begins with a comprehensive examination performed by a rehabilitation doctor and proceeds with training twice a week for 60 minutes, under the guidance of a physiotherapist. The whole cycle of exercises lasts one month, for a total of eight workouts focused on increasing muscle strength and practicing correct posture, to optimize the movement habits of the patient. This unit is followed by a final follow-up examination by a doctor and an evaluation of the effect of the therapy.

The first rehabilitation group was attended by employees of St. Anne’s Hospital who experienced problems after the disease. One of the attendees, Markéta Geierová, was hospitalized due to Covid-19 and, after being released from hospital, experienced breathing difficulties.

“At the beginning and at the end of the session, we filled out a questionnaire regarding the current state of our health. During the workout, the exercises were mainly focused on breathing and strengthening the respiratory system,” she said.

The program is now open to the public. Those interested can schedule a rehabilitation plan directly with the Clinic of Physical Education and Rehabilitation, or call +420 543 183 002.