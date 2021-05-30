











Between May 20-25th, the Brno Theater World festival opened eight theaters to the public, presenting long-delayed premieres and festival co-production projects. There was also a rich online program with a selection of attractive foreign productions, domestic projects, and conferences. Photo Credit: Robert Vzstrčil / DSB 2021.

Brno, May 28 (BD) – During the 12th International Theater World Festival in Brno, spectators had the opportunity to attend 31 performances in Brno’s theaters, four open-air concerts, a dance performance in front of the Janáček Theater, a production at the former Franz Kafka Hospital, and an interactive theatrical walk for families with children.

This year’s theme was “New Perspective”, reflected both in the program and the range of possible ways to experience the festival. Indeed, part of the program could be experienced virtually, and will be available to the audience even after the festival ends.

The festival’s online program offered recorded performances of attractive foreign productions from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Israel, and unique domestic projects created specifically for the online environment. Audiences could also watch several online debates, including a debate on the future of theaters.

Even this year, the festival did not forget about younger spectators. Over the weekend, the program for families with children received a large number of visitors in the garden at the Polárka Theater. This included an interactive walk through the city with stops at all Brno theaters, attended by over 100 people. There was also a puppet show by the David and Goliáš Toy Machine.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DSB 2021.

After this year, the Brno Theater World has strengthened its leading position among Czech theater festivals thanks to the unique cooperation of Brno theaters: the Brno National Theater, the Goose on a String Theater, the Brno City Theater, the Polárek Theater, and both stages of JAMU in Brno.