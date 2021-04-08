











A new residential housing project is under construction in Brno-Zábrdovice. Facing onto Bratislavská, Pekárenský dvůr will include around 250 new apartments, and embodies the concept of the communal green courtyard. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, Apr 9 (BD) – Investment company Domoplan has begun the construction of its largest project in the City of Brno, located close to the city center in the district of Zábrdovice. The Pekárenský Dvůr Residence will provide around 250 residential units, parking spaces, commercial facilities, a library and fitness center, shared rooftop terraces, and a semi-private park with a children’s playground, as well as a range of other services for residents.

The district of Zábrdovice is directly adjacent to the historic center of Brno and has been in rapid development for several years. Domoplan is one of the major investors in the area. The development will also include three so-called townhouses, a form of housing more common in other countries, with private gardens facing onto the green courtyard. Pekárenský Dvůr will be the first residential project in Brno to have the BREEAM building sustainability certification.

The completion of all buildings in the development is scheduled for 2023, with new owners to move in by 2024. You can find more information here.