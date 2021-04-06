











Travel regulations for entry and return to the Czech Republic have been updated as of April 5th. Entry regulations vary according to the country of origin and mode of transport used, and foreigners (non-residents) are still prohibited from entering the country unless for essential reasons. Czech citizens and residents will only need to present a negative test when travelling from high-risk (dark red or black) countries. Image Credit: Mzcr.cz.

Czech Rep., Apr 6 (BD) – The Czech Ministry of Health has updated the country-specific travel regulations and risk index, based on data provided by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Entry requirements now vary by country of origin, classified as green, orange, red, dark red and black, as well as the mode of transport used to enter the country.

The last changes to the travel regulations were made on March 28th, when Germany removed the Czech Republic from the list of highest risk countries, allowing international land transport to enter Germany without a negative covid-19 test result. As a result, international transport drivers transiting through the Czech Republic to Germany no longer need to provide written confirmation from an accredited laboratory of a negative antigen or PCR tests.

Following this development, the Ministry of Health amended the decree to say that all citizens entering the Czech Republic must present a negative coronavirus test at the border. On March 31st, the ministry’s decision was annulled by the Prague City Court, who said that the ministry had not explained why this measure was justified. Since then, minor adjustments have been made to the general travel regulations for Czech citizens, their family members, EU+ citizens with a certificate of temporary residence and foreigners with a permanent residence permit, and it has been decided that the obligation to present a test when entering the Czech Republic will apply only to those who come from countries with a very high risk of Covid-19 infection.

Image: Rules for entry and return to the Czech Republic for citizens of the Czech Republic, their family members, EU+ citizens with a certificate of temporary residence and foreigners with a permanent residence permit (Cropped). Credit: Mzcr.cz.

Foreign nationals are still prohibited to travel to the Czech Republic for tourism. Exceptions to the ban include commuting to work, travel to medical and social service facilities, occupational reasons, educational purposes, necessary family visits, business arrangements or reasons related to marriage. In these cases foreigners are still required to submit negative Covid-19 tests before departure, whether they are travelling by public or private transport.

Image: Rules for entry and return to the Czech Republic for foreigners with an exception of citizens of the Czech Republic, their family members, EU+ citizens with a certificate of temporary residence and foreigners with a permanent residence permit (Cropped). Credit: Mzcr.cz.

Green

Low risk countries currently include Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and the Vatican City. Travellers can enter the Czech Republic without any restrictions.

Orange

Medium risk countries include Iceland, Portugal (excluding Madeira), and the Balearic Islands (Spain). Passengers arriving in the Czech Republic from these countries must report their arrival at the regional hygiene office corresponding to their place of residence. This can be done by filling out the Arrival Form, which should be shown at border control.

Passengers coming to the Czech Republic by public transport must undergo antigen testing, carried out no later than 24 hours before the start of the trip, or a PCR test, carried out no later than 72 hours before the start of their trip to the Czech Republic. The passenger must have a written confirmation from an accredited laboratory of a negative test result. The passenger must present it upon request when passing the border control into the Czech Republic.

Passengers arriving in the Czech Republic using private means of transport do not need to undergo a test before entry. However, they must undergo either an antigen or PCR test no later than five days after arrival.

In both cases, students and employees are obligated to submit the test result to their school or employer.

Red

Countries classified as high risk include Austria, the Canary Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and Slovakia.

Those travelling from red countries by public transport are subject to the same obligations as orange countries, but in addition they must submit a second PCR test taken in the Czech Republic within five days of entry. They are required to self-isolate until a second negative test is submitted.

Passengers coming from red countries using private means of transport do not need to do a test before entry. However, they are obliged to do a PCR test no later than 5 days after arrival.

In both cases, students and employees are obligated to submit the test result to their school or employer.

Dark Red

All other EU member states and non-EU countries not mentioned above are considered ‘very high risk’ for the transmission of coronavirus. Travellers from dark red countries must complete an arrival form and present either an antigen test taken no later than 24 hours before the start of the trip or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of entry to the Czech Republic. A second PCR test is required, no sooner than the fifth day and no later than two weeks after arrival. Self-isolation is required until a negative test is submitted. Students and employees are required to submit the test result to their school or employer.

Considering the development of new coronavirus mutations and the spread across Europe, the ECDC recommends postponing travel plans unless they are absolutely necessary. Regardless of their country of origin, foreigners are prohibited from entering the Czech Republic for non-essential travel purposes.

Black

Extreme risk countries include Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini (Swaziland), South Africa, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania (including Zanzibar and Pemba), Zambia and Zimbabwe. From February 26th until April 11th, Czech citizens and residents are prohibited from travelling to these countries unless for urgent reasons. This does not apply to citizens of those countries and journeys which cannot be postponed, or that have been cleared with the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs in advance.