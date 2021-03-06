











The Museum of Romani Culture is inviting the public to honour the Roma and Sinti victims of the Holocaust. The event will take place online on March 7th, marking 78 years since the first mass deportation of Roma and Sinti people to Auschwitz II-Birkenau. Photo credit: Freepik / Illustrative photo.

Czech Rep., Mar 6 (BD) – On the 78th anniversary of the first mass transport of Roma and Sinti people to the Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration camp, Brno’s Museum of Romani Culture will honour the victims murdered during World War II. On March 7th, a commemorative event will take place online.

This year the Museum has organised a historical excursion to sites in Brno connected with the Holocaust. Jana Horváthová, the organization’s director, will make a statement, followed by the testimony of witnesses and speeches from political figures. The ceremony will also include musical performances. For those wishing to attend, the event will be streamed on the Museum’s website, Facebook and YouTube.

The Museum of Romani Culture is currently closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions, but it is possible to visit their permanent exhibition, The Story of the Roma, via a 3D online tour. The exhibition introduces visitors to the history of the Roma people, from the times of their ancestors in ancient India, through the arrival of the Roma in Europe in the 11th century, up until the events of the Second World War and the present day.

If you are looking forward to visiting once restrictions are over, keep in mind that the Museum also has a library and a café, Café Beng!, serving Italian coffee and honey cake as specialities. In the meantime, the Museum’s YouTube channel features a range of resources on Romani history and culture, including interactive material for children.