















Pfizer will deliver one-fifth fewer vaccines than scheduled in the next three weeks throughout the EU. While Hungary agreed to purchase the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the Czech government will stick with the European Medicines Agency’s program, according to Blatný. Photo credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Jan 26 (BD) – On January 23rd, speaking to reporters in Brno after his second round of vaccination, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatný said that supply of the EU-approved Pfizer vaccine will decrease over the next three to four weeks. Following a meeting with the CEO of Pfizer on January 22nd, new registrations in February for the first doses of vaccination will be available to fewer people, approximately 20 percent less than in January.

Jan Blatný: Pozval jsem si generálního ředitele Pfizeru Pavla Sedláčka a společně jsme probrali dodávky vakcín. Základem jednání bylo, že vakcíny je třeba bezpodmínečně dostávat včas. Generální ředitel Pfizeru slíbil, že udělá maximum pro to, abychom mohli zase rychle očkovat. pic.twitter.com/ycsEnNiW2G — Ministerstvo zdravotnictví (@ZdravkoOnline) January 22, 2021

During the first week of February, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) should approve another vaccine from AstraZeneca. The Czech Republic is depending on this company as a second key supplier after Pfizer, according to České Noviny. In mid-January, Pfizer reduced supplies throughout the EU due to heavy demand. “In the first month, deliveries of this vaccine will be slightly slower and smaller than planned, in the whole of Europe,” said Blatný.

Despite the decrease in vaccine supplies, the Czech Republic is sticking with the EU’s program of approval and purchase of vaccines. The Czech government is not currently considering importing other vaccines that have not been approved by the EMA, as the Hungarian government did by ordering the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Previous health minister Prymula told Czech Radio that “The way of going directly like Hungary is more advantageous, because Hungary received two million vaccines in this way.”

However, Blatný expressed his opposition to purchasing any vaccine without EMA approval, telling Czech Radio that: “We are one of the European states that honors the agreements in force within the European Union. I have nothing against any vaccine, be it from Russia, China, India, anywhere, if it is approved by the EMA.”