SAKO Brno Adds Second Electric Garbage Truck To Its Fleet

SAKO Brno introduced the first electric garbage truck in the Czech Republic to the streets of Brno in August 2022, and has now added another vehicle of this kind. The new truck, which has a longer range and more safety features, will mainly collect waste in Brno-střed, Líšeň and Zábrdovice.

According to SAKO Brno, through its electric operation, each vehicle saves almost 500 litres of diesel every week. Additionally, the use of electric trucks greatly reduces disruption from noise or smell in areas where they operate.

“The new Volvo FE Electric is very similar to the previous one,” said Pavel Urubek, chair of the board of directors of SAKO Brno. “The most fundamental difference is the new generation of batteries, which have a much higher capacity. This will allow the vehicle to last longer and the charging time to be reduced.”

sako.cz

The new vehicle’s guaranteed range in 10-degree frost is 110 km, thanks to the increased battery capacity of 375kWh, three times as much as the previous model. In Brno, a garbage truck normally travels about 50–60 km per day on average.

SAKO Brno also emphasizes the modern safety features of the new electric truck, such as blind spot monitoring on both the driver and passenger sides, a camera for monitoring the blind spot on the passenger side, instant tire pressure monitoring, and support for driver alertness. It also has a new look with LED headlights at the front.