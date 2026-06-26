UPROSTŘED Festival Returns to Brno with Free Music, Dance, and Theatre Through The Summer

The multi-genre UPROSTŘED festival, organized by TIC Brno and Kávéeska, kicked off on Wednesday and will continue until 19 August. It will offer 36 open-air events in the genres of music, dance, theater, and happenings, and each event is completely free. The event brings life to public spaces in the middle of Brno and puts an emphasis on bringing people together from different communities.

“This year, we are discovering many other places with the festival, even outside the city center,” stated Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO. “We will visit the park above the Žlutý kopec Reservoirs, Mendlovo náměstí, třida Kapitána Jaroše, and the terrace at UMPRUM.”

According to TIC Brno, there will be an open call for creative people from Brno who want to be a part of the dramaturgy and show the public their unique ideas.

Over the course of the first week of the festival, the Brno National Theatre will show a brand-new ballet performance on three different occasions. ‘Ballet UPROSTŘED: Dar el paso’ will be staged in namesti Svobody on 29 June, the Moravské namesti park on 30 June, and Mendlovo namesti on 1 July. There will also be a special UPROSTŘED Opera and the popular dances in Denisovy Sady.

On 2 July In the park above the Zluty Kopec reservoirs, Orbita Matce Zemi will put on a varied and welcoming show that includes dance, improvised music, and poetry reading.

Taking place on 28 July at Jakubské náměstí is gamebook live, which presents the unusual mix of a storyteller reading a story and a jam band, while the audience votes on how the story will continue.

Wrapping up the program highlights is Love Letter to Brno, connecting folklore and jazz for an evening of Moravian Soul on 4 August in the atrium of the House of the Lords of Kunštát.

The festival will come to a close on 19 August with ‘Seznam(te) se UPROSTŘED’ (‘Meet in the middle’) an event including speed-friending, slam poetry, and a closing concert performed by Jay Delver.

For more information and the full program, see the festival website.