Petr Macinka, Czech foreign minister and the leader of the far-right Motorists party, and Czech foreign minister, apologised after yesterday’s cabinet meeting for what he called the unintended promotion of the folklore festival in Straznice, South Moravia.

On Friday, the festival audience first booed Culture Minister Oto Klempir (Motorists), then on Saturday, Macinka angered the crowd when he took the stage and called the festival politicised.

In a video posted yesterday on social media, Klempir said he would push for investment in the National Institute of Folk Culture in Straznice. He mentioned necessary repairs to the open-air museum there as well as the preparation of documentation for the renovation of the Bludnik amphitheater.

“I certainly didn’t go there to provoke anyone; I’m sorry about that,” Macinka said at a press conference regarding his remarks. According to him, the festival is paying the price for this, which was not his intention.

Today, the town of Straznice also distanced itself from the involvement of politics and personal disputes in the festival’s programme.

“We regret the events that have accompanied the ministers’ appearances in recent days and disrupted the festival’s atmosphere,” stated town officials. “At the same time, we reject any labeling of our visitors, whether it involves calling them Bolsheviks or claiming they were acting under the influence of alcohol. We also want to emphasise that the city has no say in which political guests are invited to the festival, nor does it intervene in this process.”

According to the officials, the International Folklore Festival is primarily about folklore, traditions and mutual respect. “Dragging political disputes into the festival undermines the work of the hundreds of organizers, volunteers, and performers who prepare it every year,” they added.

The town has long played a significant role in providing financial support for the International Folklore Festival and is prepared, in the event of cuts to state funding, to do everything possible to ensure the festival has sufficient funds and that future editions can take place, it stated. This was in response to a statement by Sports Minister Boris Stastny (Motorists) regarding the possibility of withdrawing support for the festival following recent incidents.

On Friday, festivalgoers booed Klempir, who on Saturday attributed the incident to the crowd’s boorish behaviour, hatred, and also the heat and alcohol. On Saturday, Macinka appeared on stage. His performance ended with the crowd chanting “Get out!” He later stated on Facebook that he took the booing of Klempir as a challenge and wanted to face the audience as well. Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said yesterday that it was not exactly a wise move.

The Straznice Festival is traditionally held in several amphitheaters and the park surrounding Straznice Castle. The Bludnik Amphitheater is set for renovation, but preparations are still underway. Martin Simsa, director of the National Institute of Folk Culture, stated a few days ago that the event will continue to be held at the old Bludnik Amphitheater in the coming years.

“As a first step, we will complete the Bludnik project, which will cost tens of millions of crowns,” Klempir said yesterday. “We are also planning repairs to the open-air Museum of the Village of Southeastern Moravia. I will insist on investments in the National Institute of Folk Culture.”

Klempir said he was unable to share this information on the microphone in Straznice due to booing, which is why he was announcing it yesterday afternoon in a video. He added that supporting folk art and folklore is a priority for him and the government.