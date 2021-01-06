















HC Kometa scored three third-period goals and shut out Zlin on national television on Tuesday. The teams have a rematch tomorrow. Photo Credit: HC Kometa.

Brno, Jan. 6 (BD) — Though fans are not allowed to attend sports events, local teams have continued to play through the late fall and early winter of this coronavirus era.

Most of the teams have been playing surprisingly well. Basketball, in particular, is beginning to really pick up momentum.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Basket Brno Looks to Continue Solid Season Tonight

Basket Brno has enjoyed its best season in the relative quiet of no-fan games. It is tied for fourth in the standings with an 8-6 record.

Today, the team travels to Hradec Králové to make up a game that was postponed earlier in the season because of the coronavirus. The game starts at 7 p.m. Watch it on https://www.tvcom.cz/.

They next travel to BK JIP Pardubice on Saturday. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.

Davell Roby, a top scorer with a solid all-around game, has returned for a third year to bolster Basket Brno.

For updated information and the schedule for Basket Brno games, go to the league website at https://www.nbl.cz/. The team website is: https://basketbrno.cz/ Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KP Brno, Žabiny Brno Play Saturday

KP Brno (10-3) is third and Žabiny Brno (8-4) is just a spot below in the ŽBL. The two teams are scheduled to meet on Saturday at 4 p.m.

For updated information and schedules for both teams, go to the league website at https://www.zbl.basketball/. The KP Brno team website is: http://www.kpbrnobasket.cz/ The Žabiny Brno team website is: https://www.bkzabiny.cz/ Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

MEN’S HOCKEY

HC Kometa Finishes Strong in Zlín

Kometa scored three third-period goals in Zlín to beat the PSG Berani Zlín, 0-3, on Tuesday to build its point-total to 38. Brno is in ninth place in the Tipsport extraliga standings, 21 points behind Trinec.

There will be a rematch in Zlín on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Then, Kometa will have to home games against HC Škoda Plzeň on Sunday at 5 p.m. and against HC Sparta Praha on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For the league website, go to https://www.hokej.cz/tipsport-extraliga. For updated information, go to the team website at https://hc-kometa.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Training for Jan. 16 Restart

FC Zbrojovka had several bright spots during the fall campaign, but the team is still in the relegation zone of the Fortuna Liga standings and they will have to fight to maintain their place in the country’s top league.

First the bright spots of the fall campaign:

– A point in the standings after a tie against league-leading Slavia Praha in Prague in late November;

– Two goals in the final minutes to beat Morvian rival 1. FC Slovacko, 2-1, in mid-December; and

– The team is still alive in the MOL Cup.

Now the reality for the spring campaign:

The team, which is back in the top league after two seasons in the lower league, is 2-3-9 with nine points and in 16th place in the standings, just three points from dead last.

The team is currently in Malta to train for the spring part of the season. The first game will be at Mladá Boleslav on Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.

For updated information and the schedule for FC Zbrojovka Brno games, go to the league website at https://www.fortunaliga.cz/. The team website is at https://fczbrno.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.