The farmers market on Zelňák saw almost half of its stalls disappear due to Covid-19 restrictions. The famous Brno market is still operating, but limitations on the sale of certain products have forced many to “close shop”. Photo credit: KB / BD.

Czech Rep. Oct. 31 (BD) – A visit to the market at Zelňák today might have saddened those who remember its former glory. Less than 20 stalls are left, standing four meters apart. Following recent Covid-19 imposed restrictions, only fruits and vegetables grown in the Czech Republic can be sold. Flowers for home decoration and All Saints’ (Dušičky) celebrations have vanished.

The market is currently open between 6am and 6pm on weekdays and 6am to 2pm on Saturdays. The remaining vendors still expect customers and the organization claims to be following safety guidelines, preventing large gatherings of people.

From Wednesday, new limitations on farmers markets will take effect: a maximum of 20 people per 400 square meters. According to Kateřina Dobešová, spokeswoman for the Zelňák Market, this will not restrict the operation of the market any further due to its considerable size.

This is the second time the Zelňák Market has seen its day-to-day operations disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Back in Spring, the market shut down completely, yet its vendors remained in business by finding new ways to reach their customers. The sale season began in early January and will end this November 7th. This year, a total of 30 farmers and 15 traders have brought their products to Zelňák despite the new challenges.

Normally, the seasonal Christmas market begins after the end of the sale season, however the steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Czech Republic has created an uncertain future for Brno’s beloved festive traditions.

See the photos:

Photo credit: KB / BD.