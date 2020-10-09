The fountain in front of Janáček Theatre will be symbolically lit up in pink to commemorate “Pink October”. An exhibition will also travel to various locations around Brno from mid-October to help raise awareness about breast cancer. Photo credit: Tien Dong.

Brno, Oct 9 (BD) – The City of Brno will join the international campaign to increase awareness of breast cancer this month. The Brno Pink Campaign will see the fountain in front of Janáček Theatre lit up in pink, and an informative exhibition will move to different locations around the city.

On October 14th, the fountain in front of Janáček Theatre will turn pink during a ceremony broadcast online, accompanied by a cultural program. The event can be watched via the Pink Brno website and on Facebook, and a recording of the event will be posted the next day.

A mobile exhibition will travel around Brno to spread awareness and present the issue of breast cancer to the public from mid-October until the middle of November. The exhibition will remain in each location for about four days.

“Our main goal is to warn women to pay attention to the risk of breast cancer, to urge them not to neglect prevention, and to detect any diagnosis in time. In addition to the risk of illness, however, we want people to see the treatment options with their own eyes – as part of the mobile exhibition, leaflets handed out in the streets, or symbolically pink-lit fountains, so that they are not afraid, because medicine is advancing every day and the treatment of cancer is now at a very high standard,” explained Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), First Deputy Mayor of Brno.

In Photos: Fountain in front of Janáček Theatre Turns Pink to Fight Cancer (2019)

Photos taken by Tien Dong.