Last weekend the Brno Design Days Festival was held at KUMST Creative Hub, the former FAVU building. Visitors were captivated by a series of design workshops, fashion shows and talks with the designers. Photo credit: KB / BD.

Brno, Sep 22 (BD) – The theme of the festival this year was “Re”, celebrating design with focus on the concepts “Rethink, Reuse, Redesign”. The Festival showcased the work of local and international designers in a series of workshops, fashions shows, exhibitions and film screenings.

Each year, the festival is held in unused buildings around Brno. This year’s festival was elegantly situated at the KUMST Creative Hub at Údolní 19, which was renovated by JIC innovation agency in a modern, rustic style.

The festival was first brought to Brno in 2015 by Alexandra Georgescu, the main curator of the program and founding partner of KOGAA studio. The event and installations are organised and designed by KOGAA studio.

Brno Design Days Festival 2020

Photographs by Kim Bingel.