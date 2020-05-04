More lockdown measures against coronavirus will be relaxed next week. The Ministry of Health has published details of the hygiene rules for establishments resuming operations on May 11th. Customers in restaurants will have to sit at least 1.5 meters from other tables, but they won’t have to wear facemasks while eating and drinking. There will need to be at least one appointed person in each mall to ensure compliance with hygiene rules. Title photo: KK / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep., May 4 (BD) – Customers in restaurant and pub gardens will have to sit at least 1.5 meters away from other customers not at their table. This will allow family, and friends to have lunch together, according to Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček. While eating and drinking, people can take off their facemasks and the staff will be able to serve the tables.

Restaurants will have to disinfect tables after each customer, and take-away windows every two hours. Customers will be allowed to use the toilets inside the premises.

Two metres distance in the shopping malls, face shields at the hairdressers

Shopping malls, like all other establishments, will need to provide disinfectant ready for customers. All visitors to shopping malls and hairdressers must keep a distance of two meters. Hairdressers, manicurists and pedicurists will have to wear face shields in addition to facemasks.

Hairdressers will have to put on new gloves before each new client; in addition, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said they should disinfect their hands with a virucidal agent. The requirement for disposable gloves also applies to manicurists and pedicurists, but not masseurs.

All beauty services will be able to reopen on May 11th, two weeks earlier than the government’s initial plan of May 25th. Due to the positive development of the epidemiological situation, the Czech Cabinet has accelerated the plan to ease restrictions.

When museums reopen, only 100 people will be allowed in at the same time, at a maximum of one person per 10 square meters.

Only every second row can be used in theaters.

From Monday, the government will allow sporting events for up to 100 people at a time, including races and training.