Majority of Czechs Consider Current Social Benefit System Inadequate, Says Poll

Around 76% of Czechs believe that the current welfare benefit system in the country is unfair, and 53% said they do not believe it can adequately help people in need or facing difficult life circumstances, according to a June survey by the STEM agency, released yesterday.

Since last October, the four existing social benefits, namely housing allowances and supplements, living allowance, and child benefits, have been replaced by a “super benefit”, which has been paid to new applicants since January of this year. Recipients of the previous benefits will begin receiving the super benefit in August.

According to STEM’s findings, however, the Czech public is largely critical of the welfare benefit system, with those who might be most dependent on its assistance trusting it the least. “Conversely, university graduates and those who are well-off view its ability to help more favourably, likely because they have less direct experience with it and have not had to rely on it during difficult times,” said STEM analyst Katerina Broza.

Among those without a secondary-school leaving exam, just 29% of respondents believe the system provides adequate assistance, compared to 39% of university graduates. Among the well-off, 45% of those surveyed trust the system, while among the less well-off, the figure is 22%.

According to STEM, distrust in the system is also fueled by the widespread perception that benefits are not distributed based on merit and need.

Eight out of ten people agree with the statement that the system systematically favours those who do not deserve benefits. Nearly two-thirds of the public also believe that, under the current system, it is generally more profitable to collect benefits and possibly earn extra money informally than to work legally. At the same time, however, 76% of citizens consider the system too complicated, and 72% believe that some benefits are too low to address the situations for which they were intended.

STEM also asked people what would prevent them from applying for social benefits, with 69% stating that a lengthy process could deter them. For 63%, a lack of information about eligibility would be the reason for not applying for benefits, and just under 60% mentioned a lack of confidence that assistance would arrive on time. Complex rules and red tape, as well as a reluctance to deal with the offices, would be obstacles for roughly 55% of citizens.

The survey, conducted from 16-21 June, included 1,000 respondents over 18.