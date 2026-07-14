MP Turek’s Car Collides With Hospital Vehicle in Central Prague

A vehicle transporting biological material collided with a car driven by MP Filip Turek (Motorists) in Prague centre early yesterday afternoon, resulting in the hospital vehicle overturning and its driver being injured, the police, emergency service and Turek told CTK.

The hospital vehicle driver was transported to a trauma centre with multiple injuries, said police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova and emergency service spokesman Karel Kirs said.

Turek told CTK that he was driving through the intersection of Jecna and Sokolska on a green light, while the vehicle with the Na Homolce Hospital logo drove through a red light into it, and he was unable to prevent the accident. He took a breathalyzer test with a negative result, he said.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

According to Kropacova, the accident occurred on Jecna Street at the intersection near I. P. Pavlov square, where a vehicle transporting biological material was passing through with its emergency lights on, and subsequently collided with another vehicle. The hospital car flipped onto its roof on the tram tracks. Tram service on Jecna, one of the busiest streets in the centre of Prague, was suspended for just under an hour following the accident, with trams rerouted in both directions.

Paramedics treated a man in his sixties who suffered multiple injuries, including a moderate head injury, following the accident; he was conscious during the transport to the trauma centre, Kirs said.

Turek attended a cabinet meeting at the Government Office yesterday morning that ended shortly after 12pm.

After the accident, Novinky.cz reported that Turek had been involved in a traffic accident in the early hours of the afternoon. In a video on iDNES.cz, the MP later stated that he had run a green light and collided with a car that was coming down the hill. “Since I have a large car and he has a smaller one, the smaller car overturned. The man has a scraped arm, but he seemed to be okay. (…) I’m sorry this happened,” Turek added.

Last spring, Turek attracted media attention with a photo of his car’s speedometer, which he allegedly took on a highway in Germany and then posted on social media. The speedometer showed a speed of more than 200 kilometres per hour. Turek later admitted that he had been driving at that speed on the Czech D5 highway. The police referred the offence to the municipal office in Rokycany for administrative proceedings, which subsequently dismissed the case.

Turek described his steps as a huge mistake and said he had cooperated during the investigation, did not invoke immunity and immediately admitted to the speeding offence. In response to the case being shelved, Turek said he had sent CZK 50,000 crowns to the Accident Victims Fund, which was double the maximum fine he faced.

In late 2025, commentators cited Turek’s speeding, along with other controversies linked to him, as reasons behind President Petr Pavel’s refusal to appoint him a minister in the nascent coalition government.