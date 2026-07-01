Czech Rep. Failing On Most Anti-Corruption Recommendations, Says GRECO Report

The Czech Republic has partially implemented some anti-corruption recommendations, but has made no progress with others, according to an evaluation by the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption group (GRECO).

In its 2025 annual report, GRECO also highlights the key role of top government officials in promoting zero tolerance for corruption.

GRECO issued 20 recommendations to the Czech Republic in this area. According to the group, the only recommendation fully implemented was to publish statistics on complaints against police officers online. Six other recommendations were partially implemented, and the remaining 13 were not implemented at all, according to the anti-corruption group.

GRECO’s assessment states that the only concrete measure in the area of central government bodies is the adoption of a law regulating lobbying, which aims to establish a legislative framework and thereby bring greater transparency to contacts between individuals in top executive positions, lobbyists, and other third parties.

Conversely, in other areas, such as rules of conduct, risks of integrity breaches, conflicts of interest, and secondary activities, GRECO states that further efforts are needed.

In the summary of the evaluation report, the full text of which can only be published with the approval of the Czech authorities, GRECO states that political will on the part of the government which emerged from the October 2025 parliamentary elections will be crucial in these areas.

According to GRECO, progress has been more positive in the area of law enforcement bodies, namely the police, public prosecutors’ offices and the courts.

In addition to the publication of complaint statistics, the evaluation also commends the measures taken to increase gender balance within the police force and raise awareness of new laws protecting whistleblowers.

According to GRECO, the Czech Republic should also address other areas, such as codes of conduct, gifts, and restrictions after employment.

Overall, the group notes steady, albeit sometimes slow, progress in the monitored countries in implementing its recommendations and preventing corruption, according to the annual report published today. At a time of declining trust in institutions and growing geopolitical tensions, the prevention of corruption is not only a matter of good governance but also a key component of democratic resilience, said GRECO chair David Meyer.

The Council of Europe is an international organisation headquartered in Strasbourg, bringing together 46 European countries. It has no connection to the European Union or its institutions.

Prague should report to GRECO on further progress in implementing the recommendations by the end of this year.