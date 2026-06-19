Czech Republic Will Not Adopt Istanbul Convention After Government Withdraws Approval

The Czech Republic will no longer proceed with steps to implement the Istanbul Convention to prevent violence against women and domestic violence, as the cabinet on Monday revoked the previous cabinet’s consent to ratify the document, according to a government resolution cited by the iROZHLAS.cz website.

The Czech Republic signed the Council of Europe’s convention, which includes measures to prevent and protect women from violence, in 2016. The government approved the continuation of the ratification process in June 2023, but six months later, the Senate rejected the document and halted the ratification.

Opponents claim the convention is unnecessary, promotes “gender ideology”, pits women against men, and that Czech law already contains the necessary parts of the treaty in its existing laws. Supporters, on the other hand, argue that adopting the document means a commitment that the Czech Republic will provide services to those in need and that violence in the country is unacceptable.

On Monday, the government of Andrej Babis (ANO) repealed a three-year-old resolution approving ratification, which had been adopted by the previous cabinet of Petr Fiala (ODS).

In an annex at the time, Fiala stated that while the convention was intended to protect women, the Czech Republic would extend the same protection to all victims of domestic violence. He also wrote that the document did not require countries to amend their family law or the definition of marriage or gender identity. It also stipulated exceptions regarding jurisdiction, and that the Czech Republic would not be required to grant residence permits to foreign women who had been victims of abuse.

Opposition parties criticised the cabinet’s decision, accusing the government of putting political gestures above solving problems, and ignoring public awareness efforts despite pretending to care about the victims.

Former Minister of Justice Eva Decroix (ODS) said the move was primarily meant as a strong symbolic gesture. “It has virtually no legal effect at this point, but it sends a clear signal about this government’s values and priorities. Instead of engaging in a substantive debate on how to better protect victims of domestic and sexual violence, it is returning to a topic that has been repeatedly exploited in culture wars,” Decroix told CTK. “Protecting people from violence should not be an ideological issue. It is a fundamental responsibility of the state.”

Under the convention, states commit to enacting measures against violence, to prevention, and to allocating funds for services. Training for healthcare professionals, police officers and judges is also included. Centres providing medical care for victims of sexual violence should be established, and legal and psychological support as well as shelters should be made available. The text notes that men and boys should also be involved in the prevention efforts, and perpetrators of violence should be worked with as well.

The document condemns domestic violence, sexual harassment, rape, forced marriages, crimes of honour, and female genital mutilation. It views violence against women as a violation of human rights and discrimination, and notes that women are much more likely than men to be victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as victims of mass rape in armed conflicts.

Forty countries have ratified the convention. In addition to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and three post-Soviet states have not yet ratified it.

According to some experts, the convention on the protection of women has been the target of disinformation from the outset. They point out that the ratification process failed in the countries under strong Russian disinformation influence. Turkey has withdrawn from the convention.

A month ago, Babis’s government decided to transfer responsibility for human rights from Government Office head Tunde Bartha to various ministries without consulting employees, experts, or government human rights councils. It initially decided to transfer responsibility for gender equality to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, but ultimately moved it to the Ministry of Justice.

Fifty experts from the Government Council for Gender Equality and its working committees, who work for the state on a volunteer basis, have announced their conditional resignation. According to them, the agenda is being weakened and the Czech Republic is backing away from promoting equal opportunities. The experts plan to announce their decision in the coming days.