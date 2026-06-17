Czech National Bank Faces Split Decision Ahead of Interest Rate Meeting

The Czech National Bank (CNB) faces a closely balanced decision at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on Thursday, with lingering inflation risks balanced against an economy that is still only quietly growing.

The debate over whether to keep interest rates unchanged or raise them by 0.25 percentage points is currently “50-50”, CNB board member Jan Procházka said, adding that there was uncertainty over the course of domestic and foreign economic developments.

The central bank’s key interest rate has stood at 3.5% for the past year. Markets are now pricing in a rising chance of a quarter-point hike this week taking the rate to 3.75%.

A small rate increase would help to reinforce the CNB’s commitment to keeping inflation under control, Procházka said. Strong wage growth and rising credit activity are expected to keep upward pressure on prices, with inflation forecast to break through the 3% ceiling early next year.

“If we are to do something, it is of course always better to ​do it much sooner.” Procházka said in comments reported by Reuters.

The outlook for inflation during the first months of 2027 will play a significant role in the board’s decision.

International events are also adding to the uncertainty. Worries over unrest in the Middle East, particularly around Iran and the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, have raised uncertainty over future energy prices and their effect on inflation.

At the same time, the Czech economy remains a key consideration. Inflationary risks are present in the form of consumption, wage growth and rising residential property prices, although overall economic growth remains subdued.

The CNB’s decision on Thursday will provide an important signal about how policymakers intend to balance inflation control with support for the country’s slowing economic recovery.