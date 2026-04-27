Brno Expat Fair 2026: Everything You Need To Enjoy Living In Brno, Under One Roof

Discover and enjoy what life in Brno has to offer, in one day, in one place. The sixth annual Brno Expat Fair, where all of international Brno meets, will take place on Saturday 16 May at Tržnice on Zelný trh.

“Whoever is bored in Brno hasn’t done proper research yet,” said one visitor to a previous expat fair. Whether you’re bored or not, you can visit Tržnice on 16 May to find some fresh ideas on how to fill your life in Brno. Learn new life hacks, taste international food from Brno-based restaurants, listen to some great music, and meet old and new friends.

A whole day of discovery

The fair starts at 10 am, and so does the food festival on Zelný trh. A line-up of international performers will take the stage throughout the day. There will of course be great coffee and drinks, which you can also enjoy on the roof of Tržnice, taking in the stunning views of the city centre.

Inside, you can listen to a variety of expert talks and join interactive workshops. Lawyers, financial advisors, immigration specialists, career coaches and many other speakers will be giving talks and answering your questions. These are all free, as is the rest of the expat fair – including the afterparty, which starts at 6 pm.

Meet Brno Internationals

The expat fair is the biggest international event in Brno. Last year, over 2,000 international residents and their friends registered at the entrance, and many more just passed through. More than 100 nationalities were represented among the visitors. The expat fair brings together English-speaking Brňáci with English-friendly services, schools, clubs, communities, sports clubs, reading clubs, local creators, expat-run businesses, and entrepreneurs.

“We are bringing all that we do online throughout the year into Tržnice for one day,” said the Brno Expat Centre, a public service supported by the City of Brno, which organises the expat fair. “Our daily workload is to help expats solve a variety of issues relevant to their lives in Brno. We connect them with expat-friendly services, public officials, and business opportunities. We support them, help them adjust, and connect them to local communities. This is usually done online. But for one day, let’s all meet face to face!”

Over 100 nationalities were represented at last year’s Expat Fair. Credit: Brno Expat Center

Stay for the afterparty

The fair, the workshops and talks will run from 10 am to 5 pm. Check the schedule on the website livinginbrno.cz so you don’t miss anything interesting!

At 6 pm, the day will finish with an afterparty on the roof, with international DJs and the sun setting over Brno to provide beautiful views. The party will go on until 10 pm, but you should make sure to arrive before 6 pm to get your expat fair wristband.

Get your free ticket

Joining the expat fair is entirely free of charge. Get your free ticket in advance at livinginbrno.cz, to avoid registering on the spot.