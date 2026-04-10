Czech and Italian Presidents Praise Economic Ties and Call For Proactive EU After Prague Talks

At a press conference at Prague Castle yesterday afternoon, Czech President Petr Pavel and Italian President Sergio Mattarella praised the development of economic relations between their two countries, and called for the European Union to be more proactive in addressing international crises.

Italy is the Czech Republic’s seventh-largest trading partner, said Pavel. He noted the potential for further development, for example in the area of high-speed trains, as Italy possesses experience and technology in this field.

Mattarella noted that relations between Italy and the Czech Republic have a “significant dimension of economic cooperation.”

Pavel pointed out that there are 3,000 Italian companies operating in the Czech Republic, which have created several thousand jobs in recent years. Czech investors have also been increasingly active in Italy, especially in the energy sector and industry.

The two presidents also discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. “Both sides are aware that a secure Ukraine means a secure Italy and a secure Czech Republic,” said Pavel. Mattarella has long been a vocal advocate for supporting Ukraine.

Mattarella said the European Union needs to find “unity and a common stance” on current international crises. “We discussed that Europe must not only be united but also more proactive,” said Pavel.

Mattarella also mentioned the situation in Lebanon, which he said is facing “devastating bombardment” from Israel, despite increasing efforts by the Lebanese government to stabilise the country and disarm Hezbollah, as Israel has demanded.

To resolve the conflict in Lebanon, Mattarella said it is necessary to take into account not only the course of military events, but also the impact on the future of the civilian population.

Today, Mattarella is meeting the parliamentary speaker Tomio Okamura (SPD) and Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil (ODS). He will also visit some of Prague’s landmarks. No bilateral talks with the government are planned.

This is Mattarella’s first official visit to the Czech Republic since the start of his term in 2015.

Pavel visited Italy in late November 2023, where he and Mattarella reaffirmed Italian and Czech support for Ukraine and hailed the common ground between the two countries regarding security, energy and independence from Russian resources, as well as cooperation on economic issues and migration.

Mattarella is the longest-serving Italian president. Following his predecessor Giorgio Napolitano, who visited Prague in 2011, he is only the second Italian president to serve a second seven-year term. The role of the Italian president is largely ceremonial, but he also leads negotiations on forming a government after parliamentary elections or political crises, and has the power to dissolve the parliament.