Brno’s Zone B Parking Areas Will Now Also Apply On Sunday Evenings

The City of Brno has made some adjustments to the regulation of paid parking areas, based on several years of experience and feedback from residents. Specifically, this applies to zone B, where parking permits will continue to be required all day on working days, but now also on Sundays from 5 pm to midnight, including on public holidays.

The changes will come into effect when the traffic signs on site are replaced. The schedule for the replacement of signs is:

Area 1-02: 7-10 April 2026

Areas 1-03, 1-04 and 1-09: 20-24 April 2026

Areas 1-10 and 1-12: 27-30 April 2026

Area 1-11: 1 May 2026

Area 1-13: 4-8 May 2026

Area 1-14: 11-15 May 2026

Area 1-15: 18-22 May 2026

Areas 1-16, 1-21, 2-05, 4-07: 25-29 May 2026

A map of individual areas and further information can be found on the website parkovanivbrne.cz.